Animal medicines improvement notice: UK Belgica Ltd Colchester Essex
Details of the improvement notice issued to UK Belgica Ltd, Colchester, Essex February 2019.
This notice was issued to UK Belgica Ltd, Colchester, Essex
The following contravened the Veterinary Medicines Regulation (VMR) 2013:
- Importation, possession and supply of non-UK authorised veterinary medicinal products without the appropriate certificates granted by the secretary of state, contrary to Regulations 25, 26 & 27 of the VMR
- All veterinary medicinal products (other than AVM-GSL & Schedule 6 products) have not been authorised individually before the product is supplied, contrary to Schedule 3, Paragraph 9 (1) of the VMR
- Veterinary medicinal products (other than AVM-GSL & Schedule 6 products) have been supplied from trade stands at shows which were not registered premises, contrary to Schedule 3, paragraph 8(1) of the VMR
The improvements required:
- All importations, possessions & supplies of non UK authorised products must only be in accordance with a valid SIC (which is obtained prior to importation)
- All supplies of veterinary medicinal products (prescribed under the veterinary cascade) must be individually authorised by a veterinary surgeon prior to supply
- Trade stands must only stock & supply veterinary medicinal products classified as AVM-GSL & Schedule 6, unless the stand has been registered/approved appropriately
Published 5 February 2019