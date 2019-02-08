News story

Animal medicines improvement notice: Taggart Jack, Omagh, County Tyrone

Details of the improvement notice issued to Taggart Jack, Omagh, County Tyrone published February 2019.

Published 8 February 2019
From:
Veterinary Medicines Directorate
Lecturn

This Improvement notice was issued to Taggart Jack for the following:

  1. POM–VPS products found to be available for self-selection, contrary to Schedule 3, paragraph 14 of the VMR
  2. Batch numbers were not being recorded for all sales of POM-VPS products, contrary to regulation 23 of the VMR
  3. Veterinary products were not being stored in accordance with their SPCs

The improvements required are:

  1. All POM-VPS products to be removed from self-selection
  2. Systems to be put in place to ensure full traceability of supply of POM-VPS products
  3. To record the minimum and maximum temperatures for controlled medicines kept in fridges
Published 8 February 2019

Related content