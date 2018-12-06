News story

Animal medicines improvement notice: Glenmore House Veterinary Surgery

Details of the improvement notice issued to Glenmore House Veterinary Surgery, Minehead, Somerset published December 2018

Published 6 December 2018
Veterinary Medicines Directorate
This notice was issued to Glenmore House Veterinary Surgery

The following contravened the Veterinary Medicines Regulation 2013:

  • Records of batch details and quantities of prescription medicines not being recorded in accordance with Regulation 23 of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013

The improvements required:

  • Surgery must begin keeping records of batch numbers
  • Written or photographic evidence must be provided to the VMD that batch numbers for all prescription medicines are being recorded on receipt into the practice or on first use
  • Quantities of POM injectable products administered must be recorded
