Animal medicines improvement notice: Glenmore House Veterinary Surgery
Details of the improvement notice issued to Glenmore House Veterinary Surgery, Minehead, Somerset published December 2018
This notice was issued to Glenmore House Veterinary Surgery
The following contravened the Veterinary Medicines Regulation 2013:
- Records of batch details and quantities of prescription medicines not being recorded in accordance with Regulation 23 of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013
The improvements required:
- Surgery must begin keeping records of batch numbers
- Written or photographic evidence must be provided to the VMD that batch numbers for all prescription medicines are being recorded on receipt into the practice or on first use
- Quantities of POM injectable products administered must be recorded
Published 6 December 2018