Animal medicines improvement notice: Fruugo.com Ltd

Details of the improvement notice issued to Fruugo.com Ltd, Ulverston, Cumbria published February 2019.

Published 8 February 2019
Veterinary Medicines Directorate
This Improvement notice was issued to Fruugo.com Ltd, Fountain Street House, Fountain Street, Ulverston, Cumbria LA12 7EQ for the following:

  • The placing on the market of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products via their website contrary to Regulation 4 of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMR)

The improvements required are:

  • The removal of all unauthorised veterinary medicines from their website
