News story
Animal medicines improvement notice: Fruugo.com Ltd
Details of the improvement notice issued to Fruugo.com Ltd, Ulverston, Cumbria published February 2019.
This Improvement notice was issued to Fruugo.com Ltd, Fountain Street House, Fountain Street, Ulverston, Cumbria LA12 7EQ for the following:
- The placing on the market of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products via their website contrary to Regulation 4 of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMR)
The improvements required are:
- The removal of all unauthorised veterinary medicines from their website
Published 8 February 2019