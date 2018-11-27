News story
Animal medicines improvement notice: Ballygawley Veterinary Clinic
Details of the improvement notice issued to Ballygawley Veterinary Clinic, Northern Ireland. published in November 2018.
This notice was issued Ballygawley Veterinary Clinic.
The following contravened the Veterinary Medicines Regulation 2013:
- The advertising of an unauthorised veterinary medicinal product and authorised human products for administration to animals on price lists (contrary to Regulation 11 of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013)
- Wholesale dealing of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products to other veterinary practice premises without a wholesale dealers licence (contrary to Schedule 3, Paragraph 2 of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013)
- Supplies of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products (contrary to Regulations 27 of the Veterinary Medicine Regulations 2013)
- The supply of veterinary medicinal products to farms where there is insufficient evidence to show that the animals are under the veterinary surgeons care and that clinical assessments are being made prior to the supply of veterinary medicinal products (contrary to Schedule 3, Paragraph 4 of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013)
The improvements required are:
- Removal of all unauthorised veterinary medicinal products and authorised human products from all price lists. Provide updated copies to the VMD.
- All wholesale activities must cease
- All supplies of Singvac and Botulism Vaccine must be in accordance with a valid Special Treatment Certificate and must only be supplied to the named farm and the volume state on the certificate must not be exceeded. Special Treatment Certificates must be in place prior to supply. All supplies must cease until such time as procedures have been implemented to ensure that all supplies occur in accordance with the certificates. Provide copies of all training and procedures to the VMD.
- Adequate records must be put in place to demonstrate that clinical assessments occur and that all animals which are supplied veterinary medicinal products by this practice are under the care of the practice (and this care is not nominal).
- Details of the out of hours/emergency coverage provisions put in place for each farm client must be recorded and a list of farms and the veterinary practice providing the cover on behalf of Ballygawley Veterinary Clinic are to be provided to the VMD.
Published 27 November 2018