Alvegesic vet. 10 mg/ml Solution for injection for Horses, Dogs and Cats - Product defect recall alert

We wish to make wholesalers and veterinarians aware that Alvetra u. Werfft GmbH has issued a batch recall of Alvegesic vet. 10 mg/ml Solution for injection for Horses, Dogs and Cats (Vm 32802/4000) due to contamination during production.

The following batch is affected:

Product: Alvegesic vet. 10mg/ml, 10mI - Batch No. PO0545 EXPIRY: 03-2019

For further information regarding the recall, please contact Mette Thulstrup Bruhn: mette.bruhn@dechra.com