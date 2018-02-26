Alun Cairns: “Wales’ coastal industries are the powerhouses driving the economy forward”

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns is to emphasise the role that Wales’ coastal industries will play as Britain prepares to leave the EU, in a visit the Port of Mostyn later today (26 February).

The Port of Mostyn in Flintshire, North Wales is responsible for transporting the wings of the Airbus A380 aircraft made at the Broughton site to Bordeaux in France for final assembly.

As well as facilitating the growth of Wales’ impressive aerospace industry, the port, considered one of the oldest in the country, is one of the main centres in Europe for the for the assembly and installation of offshore wind turbines.

The visit comes as part of the Welsh Secretary’s mission to encourage leading sectors in the Welsh economy to think beyond the political and administrative boundaries between Wales and the rest of the UK to develop growth corridors that will spread prosperity and enable the nation to compete on a global stage.

Mr Cairns will visit the port’s headquarters in Flintshire, North Wales, where he will meet Managing Director Jim O’Toole as part of the ongoing discussions with key Welsh industries as Britain prepares to leave the EU.

The Welsh Secretary will then tour the operations control room of the 160-turbine Gwynt-y-Môr windfarm with manager John Porter to see first hand how the firm is harnessing the power of Wales’ natural resources.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

If Wales is to keep pace with the changing global economic landscape and appetite for renewable energy then we need to create the right conditions for growth, looking beyond borders to explore all the options available to us. The Port of Mostyn demonstrates how it is possible to combine the strength of Britain’s traditional heavy industries whilst capitalising on the rich natural resources available in Wales to benefit the local community, as well as the UK economy as a whole.

