Alun Cairns congratulates Welsh digital firm One Team Logic on Queen’s Award for Enterprise accolade

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns visited One Team Logic in Talbot Green today (Thursday 7 June) to recognise the safeguarding firm’s achievement in winning The Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category for their ground-breaking safeguarding software, MyConcern®, a trusted and secure software solution for protecting children and vulnerable young people from harm.

Now in its 52nd year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the UK’s most prestigious business awards, recognising and celebrating business excellence across the UK in fields including innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

The MyConcern software was developed to assist people responsible for the wellbeing of the young and vulnerable (such as teachers) to be able to easily report and record concerns. With over 3000 children in Wales being identified as needing protection from abuse and an increase of 25% in recorded sexual offences against children aged under sixteen in Wales these are issues that schools and colleges are often the first to be made aware of.*

The system can also cater for spotting signs of young people experiencing complex mental health issues, including self-harm. It enables schools, colleges and other organisations to record and manage safeguarding issues such as bullying, drug and alcohol abuse, domestic, abuse and gender-based violence relating to children, young people and vulnerable adults.

One Team Logic was founded in 2014 and has since created almost 50 jobs in South Wales, as well as 14 others across Wales and England. Two of the founding directors, Martin Baker QPM and Darryl Morton, will be attending an official reception for award winners being held by HRH The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace later this month.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

The Queen’s Awards highlight the best of innovative British business – recognising their entrepreneurial spirit and ambitions to succeed both at home and around the world. One Team Logic should be proud of their achievements in providing a ground-breaking digital solution which meets the ever-changing nature of issues affecting our children and young people. I hope their story will inspire other Welsh businesses to strive for this prestigious award in the future. The UK Government is doing all it can to nurture the ambitions and talent of businesses in Wales by creating the right conditions for economic growth and facilitating greater trade and investment opportunities between Wales, the United Kingdom and around the world.

Mike Glanville, Director of Safeguarding for One Team Logic said:

We are honoured that the work of our whole team has been recognised by Her Majesty the Queen through the conferring of The Queen’s Award for Enterprise. For the innovation that we have brought to safeguarding and child protection to be recognised in this very public way is both humbling and extremely gratifying. Given the challenges facing schools and colleges we believe that the use of MyConcern is not only transforming the way safeguarding is being managed but is also helping to support school leaders and other members of staff in their vital role as safeguarding practitioners. As a Welsh safeguarding company, we are proud to work alongside so many schools and colleges across Wales supporting them in keeping children safe from harm. We are delighted that the Secretary for State for Wales was able to visit our offices in Talbot Green in recognition of the Queen’s Award and to spend some time with our dedicated and talented work-force.

