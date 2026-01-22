Air Chief Marshal Sir John Stringer appointed NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe

Air Chief Marshal Sir John Stringer KCB CBE has been appointed as NATO’s Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe (DSACEUR), the most senior UK role in the Alliance.

He will be the first RAF officer to hold the post since 1984, and only the third RAF officer in history to serve as DSACEUR. The role is always held by a UK representative, reflecting Britain’s central position in the Alliance and NATO-first approach.

He will take over from Admiral Sir Keith Blount KCB OBE in March 2026. Admiral Blount has held the position since July 2023.

Secretary of State for Defence John Healey MP said:

I congratulate Air Chief Marshal John Stringer on his appointment as Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe. Air Chief Marshal Johnny’s deep experience in NATO, including commanding the Allied Air Command, makes him the right person to help lead the alliance. We need to meet this era of increasing threats with hard power, strong alliances and sure diplomacy and that is exactly what NATO represents. This is the UK’s NATO-first approach in action. I am grateful to Admiral Keith Blount for his dedication and commitment, not just as DSACEUR but throughout his distinguished career in the Armed Forces. He has contributed much to UK and international security through his work, and I wish him all the best for the future.

Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe serves as the second in command to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and concurrently as the deputy head of Allied Command Operations.

Air Chief Marshal Sir John Stringer KBE CBE said:

It is a great privilege to have been appointed as NATO’s Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and to follow the superb example set by Sir Keith and his UK predecessors over 76 years. This is a critical time for the defence and security of Europe and the North Atlantic, deterring those who would do us harm and keeping the 1 billion citizens of NATO nations safe. I look forward to playing my fullest possible part with our vital allies and partners in maintaining our national and collective security as DSACEUR.

The appointment demonstrates the UK’s enduring commitment and leadership within NATO, reinforcing our NATO-first approach to collective defence.

Since August 2022, ACM Stringer has served as Deputy Commander of NATO’s Allied Air Command. His previous roles include Chief of Staff at U.K. Joint Forces Command and Director Strategy at UK Strategic Command.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, Chief of the Defence Staff said: