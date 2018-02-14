Agreement sets sights on the future

Sellafield Ltd has signed an agreement that will introduce a significant change in the way it works with its major partner, the National Nuclear Laboratory ( NNL ).

Both have a long and proud history of working together – and the new Technical Services Agreement ( TSA ) is designed to strengthen that history and set the direction for years to come.

The 2 organisations signed a collaboration agreement in October 2016. The TSA aligns with this and provides the legal procedures for placing work between the 2 companies.

Sellafield Ltd, Technical Director, Rebecca Weston said: