Agreement sets sights on the future
Sellafield Ltd has signed a Technical Services Agreement with National Nuclear Laboratory.
Sellafield Ltd has signed an agreement that will introduce a significant change in the way it works with its major partner, the National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL).
Both have a long and proud history of working together – and the new Technical Services Agreement (TSA) is designed to strengthen that history and set the direction for years to come.
The 2 organisations signed a collaboration agreement in October 2016. The TSA aligns with this and provides the legal procedures for placing work between the 2 companies.
Sellafield Ltd, Technical Director, Rebecca Weston said:
This 17 year agreement is about applying a long term view to our work – which will help us work better and nurture the game changing ideas we need to achieve our mission, as well as giving the confidence to invest in the development of skills for the long term.
We have many examples of fantastic collaborative work with NNL across our portfolio, although many areas where we don’t. This will help spread that collaborative approach and make it more consistent.
It will enable us to make the best use of skills across our two organisations and very importantly proactively develop our supply chain and academic and national laboratory links, being smarter in the way we divide work up and getting the right people together to deliver what we need.
Chief Executive Officer of NNL, Dr Paul Howarth said:
“We have a strong, multi-faceted and unique relationship with Sellafield Ltd. A large portion of our work has also been associated with Sellafield and the site hosts around half our workforce and our biggest nuclear facilities.
“This new partnering approach will enable us to work much closer with Sellafield Ltd on new innovative approaches to help tackle the challenges on the site and will enable us to bring in supply chain companies, academia and small to medium enterprises across different technology sectors that may be able to offer innovative solutions.”