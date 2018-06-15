Agency joining Government Hub

From 18 June 2018 the Agency will be moving out of its current location in Victoria to a new, modern office in Canary Wharf.

The relocation follows the establishment in 2016, announced by the Cabinet Office, of a new Government Hub for more than 5,000 civil and public servants in East London.

The centres moving include:

Members of staff working for the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) will be staying at their current location in South Mimms – their address remains unchanged.

Dr Siu Ping Lam, Director of Licensing, MHRA said:

We are delighted to have secured new, modern accommodation in a London location, which we know is important to both our staff and our stakeholders. We are looking forward to this exciting move as part of the creation of a more modern Civil Service.

The Agency’s new contact address will be:

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

LONDON

E14 4PU



All telephone numbers will remain the same.