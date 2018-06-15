News story
Agency joining Government Hub
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is moving to Canary Wharf in June 2018.
From 18 June 2018 the Agency will be moving out of its current location in Victoria to a new, modern office in Canary Wharf.
The relocation follows the establishment in 2016, announced by the Cabinet Office, of a new Government Hub for more than 5,000 civil and public servants in East London.
The centres moving include:
- the MHRA regulatory centre, including the British Pharmacopoeia (BP)
- the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD)
Members of staff working for the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) will be staying at their current location in South Mimms – their address remains unchanged.
Dr Siu Ping Lam, Director of Licensing, MHRA said:
We are delighted to have secured new, modern accommodation in a London location, which we know is important to both our staff and our stakeholders.
We are looking forward to this exciting move as part of the creation of a more modern Civil Service.
The Agency’s new contact address will be:
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
LONDON
E14 4PU
All telephone numbers will remain the same.