News story
Agency CEO to step down in September 2019
Ian Hudson, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, has announced he is to leave his role in September 2019.
Following almost two decades with the Agency, including six as Chief Executive Officer, Ian Hudson is stepping down from his position next autumn.
Recruitment for his successor will begin early in 2019, so that an orderly handover can be arranged once an appointment has been made.
Ian Hudson said:
My reasons for stepping down are both personal and professional. I had always intended to reduce my total work commitment to enable me to pursue other things and perhaps have more of a portfolio career by the time I reached 60, which has now happened. I feel the time is right for a new person to guide the Agency and our work through its next phase, following the UK’s departure from the European Union next year.
It has been a pleasure and privilege to have worked with so many able and committed people over the past 18 years. Our Agency makes a real difference to the health of millions of people in the UK, Europe and beyond, and it has been an honour to be part of that.
Although I will be standing down next autumn, my focus remains on ensuring the Agency delivers its essential contribution to public health, and I look forward to continuing to lead our work until September 2019.