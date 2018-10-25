Advocate General for Northern Ireland, Geoffrey Cox QC MP called to the Bar

Advocate General for Northern Ireland, Geoffrey Cox QC MP, will be called to the Bar of Northern Ireland on Friday 26 October.

The call ceremony will be presided over by the Lord Chief Justice. The Advocate General will host a reception at the Royal Courts of Justice after the ceremony for key figures from the legal world.

While in Northern Ireland the Advocate General will hold separate meetings with key legal figures including Attorney General for Northern Ireland, John Larkin QC, Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, Sir Charles Declan Morgan QC PC, Chair of the Bar Council in Northern Ireland, Sarah Ramsey, Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Herron and his deputy Michael Agnew. These will be closed meetings to discuss legal issues in Northern Ireland.

Advocate General for Northern Ireland, Geoffrey Cox QC MP said:

It is a privilege to be called to the Bar of Northern Ireland. I am looking forward to the ceremony and to meeting members of the judiciary and the legal professions.

The position of Advocate General for Northern Ireland is held by the Attorney General for England and Wales by virtue of that office.