Attorney General reappoints Chief Inspector

The Attorney General, Rt Hon Geoffrey Cox QC MP, has announced the reappointment of Kevin McGinty CBE as Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of the Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.

Mr McGinty’s term was due to finish on 31 March 2019 but the Attorney General has extended his appointment for a further 2 years.

The role is subject to scrutiny by the Justice Select Committee, and the Committee has been consulted and fully supports the reappointment.

Commenting on the announcement, Attorney General, Rt Hon Geoffrey Cox QC MP said:

I am pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr McGinty as Chief Inspector. Kevin McGinty has proven himself as a strong leader and Chief Inspector during his four years in the role, who has tackled important and difficult issues, such as disclosure of evidence by the police and prosecutors. I look forward to working with him over the next couple of years.

Commenting on the announcement, Kevin McGinty said:

I’d like to thank the Attorney General for supporting my mandate to tackle important issues such as CPS performance, and for extending my appointment for a further two years. I have thoroughly enjoyed my role as inspector of the prosecutors, so I am delighted to be continuing as Chief Inspector. HMCPSI’s work is crucial to ensuring the quality of our criminal justice system and I will continue to ensure my team delivers a high quality inspection programme.

Kevin McGinty CBE was appointed in April 2015 by the previous Attorney General, Jeremy Wright, on a fixed four year term. His current tenure was due to end on 31 March 2019.

Mr McGinty’s tenure will now last until March 2021. At this point, it is expected that an external recruitment process to select a new Chief Inspector would be launched by the Attorney General’s Office.