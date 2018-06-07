Advice for drivers as thousands plot course for Cosford air show

The sell-out ticket-only event, which this year celebrates 100 years of the RAF, takes place at Cosford on the Staffordshire and Shropshire border, on Sunday (10 June 2018).

Around 60,000 people are expected to attend with 14,000 vehicles booked into the event car parks.

Highways England is advising motorists to leave plenty of extra time to travel as the local area is expected to start getting busy from as early as 7.30am with the peak period from 8am onwards and again from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Frank Bird, West Midlands emergency planning officer for Highways England, said:

We’re reminding road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys with roads leading to the event likely to be very busy, particularly the M54 westbound and the M6. We’d also advise people to check our traffic and travel information channels before setting off.

Motorists travelling from Birmingham are advised to use the M54 to junction 3 and follow the signs.

Those travelling from Shrewsbury before 10.30am should use M54 junction 4 and follow signs, after which people should follow the event signing.

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile platforms, such as Android and iPhone apps.

General enquiries

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Media enquiries

Journalists should contact the Highways England press office on 0844 693 1448 and use the menu to speak to the most appropriate press officer.