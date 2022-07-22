Adrian Bird appointed new Chief of Defence Intelligence

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed that the Prime Minister has approved the new appointment of Adrian Bird CB as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Adrian Bird will commence the role in September 2022, in succession to General Sir James Hockenhull KBE ADC Gen.

General Sir James Hockenhull, Commander United Kingdom Strategic Command said:

I am delighted to congratulate Adrian Bird on his appointment as Chief of Defence Intelligence. As a current Director-General at GCHQ, Adrian is a widely respected figure across all the intelligence community. He has worked on a wide range of operations and brings to his new role a huge bank of experience and knowledge. This will enable him to integrate all levels of Defence and Government to work together to address the challenges we face in an increasingly uncertain world.

Adrian Bird said:

I am very proud and excited to be appointed as the Chief of Defence Intelligence, an amazing organisation with a long and proud history.