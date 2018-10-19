Aberdeen to host Summer 2019 Energy Export Conference

The visit comes ahead of the Energy Export Conference in June 2019 which is set to bring key partners together with the aim of accelerating export growth in the sector to key international markets.

The Minister will today meet a range of companies and organisations in the oil and gas industry – including the Oil and Gas Authority and Scottish Development International - to demonstrate DIT commitment to helping the UK oil and gas industry maximise its economic potential. It is estimated that the UK supply chain already delivers a £30 billion turnover, of which 40% is delivered through exports.

At next year’s conference in Aberdeen, organised by trade association the Energy Industries Council, around 20 speakers from major international operators and contractors will present an estimated £100bn worth of project opportunities for UK companies.

This is all part of a shared industry vision – Vision 2035 – which includes the aim to double the UK’s global share of the oil and gas service sector market by 2035. In turn, this will help to add a generation of productive life to the North Sea Basin and maintain the UK oil and gas industry’s position as a significant contributor to the UK economy for decades to come.

Minister of State for the Department for International Trade, Baroness Fairhead, said:

The Oil and Gas industry is a key industry which provides economic growth, jobs and opportunities in companies in the wider supply chain all across Scotland.

I am absolutely delighted that Aberdeen has been chosen to host the inaugural Energy Export Conference next year. The Department for International Trade will be supporting the conference to ensure it’s a great success.

We continue to stand ready to help companies, large and small, the length and breadth of the UK to export their goods and services and encourage all interested firms to take a look at our Export Strategy to see how we can help.

CEO of the trade body the Energy Industries Council (EIC), Stuart Broadley, said:

The inaugural Energy Exports Conference promises to be the UK’s largest ever export-focussed event in the energy sector. Our aim is to generate significant new incremental export business for UK companies - both for established exporters but also importantly inspiring new exporters.

Uniquely, a number of stakeholders are collaborating to ensure this major event achieves maximum impact - the EIC has agreed to take the lead and we are delighted to have full support from DIT, SDI and the Oil & Gas Authority, as well as Opportunity North East, Oil & Gas UK and UK Export Finance.

The visit comes after the Minister recently launched the UK’s new Export Strategy. The Strategy sets out how the government will support businesses of all sizes to make the most of the opportunities presented by markets around the world.

A government-led collaboration with business, developed after extensive engagement with a range of UK firms - the Strategy sets a new ambition from government to increase exports as a proportion of UK GDP to 35%.