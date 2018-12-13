Aaron keeps on running

Based in Berkshire, Aaron’s latest exploits include being selected as one of 6 police officers across all forces to represent the UK at the European Police Marathon Championships in Dublin in October, which was incorporated within the annual Dublin Marathon.

Aaron said:

The day before the race was the opening ceremony and, as the first MDP officer to represent the UK, I was given the honour of carrying the flag. Going into the marathon I knew the course was undulating but was still hoping to better last years’ time of 2:32:41 set in Frankfurt.

The conditions were perfect and the race itself went to plan and I achieved a new personal best of 2:31:26. I came 12th out of 140 within the Police Championships and 45th out of 16,000 overall.