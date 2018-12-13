News story
Aaron keeps on running
Fresh from his success in the ‘World Marathon Majors’, competing in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York and Frankfurt, MDP Sergeant Aaron Wilson has just kept on running.
Based in Berkshire, Aaron’s latest exploits include being selected as one of 6 police officers across all forces to represent the UK at the European Police Marathon Championships in Dublin in October, which was incorporated within the annual Dublin Marathon.
Aaron said:
The day before the race was the opening ceremony and, as the first MDP officer to represent the UK, I was given the honour of carrying the flag. Going into the marathon I knew the course was undulating but was still hoping to better last years’ time of 2:32:41 set in Frankfurt.
The conditions were perfect and the race itself went to plan and I achieved a new personal best of 2:31:26. I came 12th out of 140 within the Police Championships and 45th out of 16,000 overall.
As a team we won Bronze in the men’s team and Gold in the women’s. It was the UK’s best ever medal haul! Looking back on the weekend it was a fantastic event to be part of. I would like to thank all my work colleagues for their support and also the MDP Sports Association for its continued sponsorship.
Congratulating Aaron on his sporting achievements, Chief Constable Andy Adams commented:
Aaron’s commitment and determination is an example to us all.