A23 junction upgrade plans revealed

Sections of the A23 at Hooley will have an extra lane added, upgraded traffic signals will be installed and new pedestrian and cycling facilities will be introduced.

Hooley junction is where the M23 motorway terminates, and is a major route from the M25 to Croydon and south London. The 35,000 drivers who use it every day are often held up as motorway traffic merges onto the A23, and queuing traffic frequently blocks access to residential roads.

The improvements seek to address both of these issues, and plans are going on show this weekend (Friday 27 and Saturday 28 July).

Highways England project sponsor Tommy Whittingham said:

These improvements will deliver improvements for drivers and local people alike. The A23 through Hooley is badly in need of improvements. Residents along this stretch often have access to their driveways blocked by queuing traffic, and drivers using the A23 at Hooley have long suffered with congestion with traffic backing up along the carriageway and onto the local roads. This scheme will add an extra lane to relieve bottlenecks in each direction, while upgraded traffic lights will help to optimise traffic flow. And a new shared pedestrian and cycle path will give a safe, convenient alternative to the main road. We are holding two public information events at Hooley Village Hall in Hooley on Friday and Saturday this week so people can come and speak to the project team and find out more about our plans.

The scheme includes:

widening the northbound A23 from Dean Lane Junction to Netherne Drive to two lanes

widening the southbound A23 from Netherne Drive to the Esso petrol station to two lanes

upgrading traffic signals to improve traffic flow at the A23 junctions with Netherne Drive, Star Lane and Church Street

enhanced pedestrian and cycling facilities with a new shared footway and cycleway. This will give cyclists an alternative to the main carriageway.

The improvements will increase capacity and help smooth traffic flow on the A23 between Dean Lane to Netherne Drive, and provide journey time savings of around two and a half minutes per vehicle. The upgrade will also help to reduce congestion during the peak hours and improve traffic flow for vehicles entering and exiting the A23. The scheme will also reduce the likelihood of traffic backing up on to junctions further along the A23. The scheme design and traffic modelling indicates that it will not move the problem further along the A23.

Drivers, local residents and business owners are invited to find out more about the plans, which will be on show at three public exhibitions at Hooley Village Hall this Friday and Saturday. To find out more about the events, please visit the project web page.

Work is scheduled to start next summer, with the upgraded junction fully open to traffic in Spring 2020.

Anyone interested in the scheme can visit the project page on the Highways England website, where they can also sign up for updates.

