A19 / A184 Testo’s Junction Alteration project granted development consent

The application for the A19/A184 Testo’s junction in Sunderland and associated alterations has been granted development consent by the Secretary of State for Transport.

Consent has been granted for replacement of the existing at-grade roundabout junction between the A184 and the A19 (Testo’s junction) with a grade separated junction. This involves raising the A19 carriageway above ground on embankments and bridge structures as required to carry it over the existing roundabout. The new raised section of the A19 will be slightly west of its existing alignment to accommodate a widened roundabout, whilst minimising the impact on an electricity sub-station to the east and retaining parts of the existing A19 southbound carriageway for use as new slip roads. Access to and from the A19 north of Testo’s Junction to Downhill Lane junction, which lies 1km to the south, would be via Testo’s roundabout and new parallel link roads connecting the two junctions.

The application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration by Highways England on 14 July 2017 and accepted for examination on 10 August 2017. Following an examination during which the public, statutory consultees and interested parties were given the opportunity to give evidence to the Examining Authority, a recommendation was made to the Secretary of State for Transport on 21 June 2018.

The Planning Inspectorate is committed to giving local communities the opportunity to be involved in the examination of projects that may affect them. Local people, the local authorities and other interested parties were able to participate in the examination. The Examining Authority listened and gave full consideration to local views before making its recommendation.

The decision announced today supports the recommendation made by the Planning Inspectorate. It is the 71st NSIP application to be examined and decided, and the 21st transport project.

The Secretary of State’s decision and statement of reasons, the recommendation made by the Examining Authority to the Secretary of State and the evidence considered by the Examining Authority in reaching its recommendation is publicly available on the National Infrastructure Planning website.

Ends

Journalists wanting further information should contact the Planning Inspectorate Press Office, on: 0303 444 5004 or 0303 444 5005 or email: pressoffice@pins.gsi.gov.uk

Notes to editors:

The Planning Inspectorate, National Infrastructure Programme of Projects details the proposals which are anticipated to be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate as applications in the coming months. It can be viewed at https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/