A1 congestion cutting plans go on show

Highways England will be taking to the road to show how plans to tackle congestion on the A1 between Scotswood and North Brunton will help improve journey times and safety along the road while boosting the local economy.

Drivers and local residents will have the chance to visit the Highways England exhibition van which will be touring the route, with staff on hand to answer questions about the plans to add an additional lane to a 5 mile stretch of the A1.

Six public information events will be held at locations near to the planned scheme showing its layout, how it will benefit the area and the reasons for the improvements. It is also a good opportunity to provide feedback on the scheme.

Highways England project manager, Charlotte Taylor, said:

This is an exciting scheme that will help improve motorist’s journeys, support economic growth and cut congestion in the Newcastle area. We look forward to people coming along to our events, finding out more and asking the team any questions they may have.

Further information about the scheme and a video with Charlotte explaining more about the scheme plus exhibition dates can be viewed on the scheme website.

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Journalists should contact the Highways England press office on 0844 693 1448 and use the menu to speak to the most appropriate press officer.