A service to remember Becky Dykes

Rebecca provided the means for life for people she cared for - water to the people of Babliyeh, the means to grow produce for those in Adousiyeh, and peace and resilience for Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

Her joy in her work was evident throughout her career, whether it was her elation on learning she was to be part of the stabilisation unit or her happiness just hours before her death knowing that she had secured the future of a project providing social stability to young people across Lebanon.

Rebecca changed thousands of lives for the better, and if we judge her life on those achievements, she achieved a lifetime’s worth.

Through the foundation her family have set up, which will focus on continuing Rebecca’s important humanitarian work with refugees, as well as empowering women and preventing violence against them, her impression on this world will be a lasting one.