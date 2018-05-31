£90 million Stirling and Clackmannanshire UK City Region Deal launched

The UK Government is investing more than £45 million in the Stirling and Clackmannanshire UK City Region Deal. That will be matched by funding from the Scottish Government, bringing total funding to more than £90 million.

This Deal will drive economic growth across the region, creating jobs and boosting prosperity for generations to come. It is expected to create thousands of jobs over and beyond the 15 years of the plan.

Innovation and research are at the heart of the Stirling and Clackmannanshire UK City Region Deal, while making the most of the area’s fantastic heritage. Projects will drive business start-up and growth, help companies develop and export their world-class expertise, and help more local people get the skills they need to get into jobs.

Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell said:

The UK Government is investing £45 million in the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal. The ambitious and innovative Deal will drive economic growth across the region, creating jobs and boosting prosperity for generations to come. It is now for Stirling and Clackmannanshire to get on with the hard work needed to turn these proposals into a reality. This is just one part of a programme of UK City Region Deals across Scotland. Today’s announcement brings the UK Government’s investment in UK City Region Deals in Scotland to more than £1 billion. All of Scotland’s seven cities either have, or are in negotiation for, a deal. And talks are underway on the Borderlands and Ayrshire growth deals. The UK Government is working hard to boost economic growth right across the UK. We want to work with the Scottish Government where we can to ensure the sustainability and prosperity of Scotland’s economy.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, said:

The UK Government is backing cities in Scotland, and this important funding for Stirling and Clackmannanshire will help them develop into leading centres of innovation and academic research. City Region Deals lift the local economy. They mean more jobs and more opportunities to improve lives, and that is why we’ve committed over £1 billion to city deals in Scotland since 2014, with more to come.

Projects in the Deal to be funded by the UK Government include:

A new Tartan Visitor Centre in Stirling

A new Aquaculture Innovation Hub

A new International Environment Centre

Releasing land at MoD Forthside for housing and a business premises

Skills support for people from disadvantaged groups across

Other capital projects across Clackmannanshire

Work will now start on the detailed business plan for each project.

UK City Regional Deals are a UK Government initiative, delivered in Scotland in partnership with the Scottish Government, local authorities and other partners. All of Scotland’s seven cities either have, or are in negotiations for, a deal. And talks are underway on Borderlands and Ayrshire growth deals.

Today’s announcement brings UK Government investment in UK City Region Deals in Scotland to more than £1 billion. Thanks to the UK Government’s balanced approach, we are getting debt falling while investing in Scotland’s future and strengthening the union.

The UK Government is working hard to release economic potential across the UK with our ambitious industrial strategy. We want to work with the Scottish Government where we can to ensure the sustainability and prosperity of the Scottish economy, and make the most of the opportunities of Brexit.