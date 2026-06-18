£750 million package to provide Ukraine with 150,000 drones and boost air defence

The UK will provide 150,000 drones to Ukraine by the end of the year as part of a £752 million funding package to help Ukraine defend their freedom and sovereignty.

Funded by the UK’s £2.26 billion Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loan to Ukraine, the package provides equipment Ukraine urgently needs against Russia’s war of aggression. The loan is backed by the proceeds from immobilised Russian sovereign assets, announced by the Chancellor last year.

The package will deliver more than 350 air defence missiles and radars, including Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) and ground-based radar systems by the end of 2026. Putin continues his barbaric air attacks on civilian targets, and air defence radars and missiles are critical for defending Ukraine.

The military support follows the Prime Minister’s announcement at G7 earlier this week, including £210 million of UK Export Finance support to power Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, and 70 new sanctions targeting Russia’s decrepit shadow fleet, military procurement supply chains and illicit finance networks.

The drones and air defence were announced by Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis MBE MP who is in Brussels for the NATO Defence Ministers’ Meeting and Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG). The Defence Secretary met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to discuss the UK’s unwavering support to Ukraine’s fight for freedom. The UK is putting pressure on Putin to negotiate, includes action on Russia’s shadow fleet, which was illustrated by the major military operation to interdict the Smyrtos vessel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Today’s UDCG, co-chaired by the Defence Secretary and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, brings together nearly 50 nations. Taking place for the 35th time, it focuses on Ukraine’s urgent battlefield requirements and helps to sustain long-term military support for Ukraine.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis MBE MP said:

It is a privilege to attend my first NATO Defence Ministers meeting and host the vital Ukraine Defence Contact Group with Germany. For 75 years, NATO has been the cornerstone of the UK’s security. My priorities are to strengthen the alliance’s deterrence and defence, and continue to support Ukraine as they defend their nation against Russia’s brutal war of aggression. This package of drones, air defence missiles and radars that will help to protect innocent Ukrainian people from Putin’s barrage of drones and missiles, and it is an honour to welcome President Zelenskyy to this important meeting.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

This funding is helping deliver the vital military equipment Ukraine needs as it defends itself against Russia’s unprovoked war. Our support for Ukraine is steadfast. I am proud that we are providing vital support, and we will continue to do all we can to keep pressure on Russia.

The package announced today will strengthen Ukraine’s air defences, improve protection against Russian indiscriminate missile and drone attacks, and support Ukraine’s domestic defence production. The UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s security is steadfast and the Prime Minister directed work in recent weeks to step up support for Ukraine across every dimension, from military equipment to energy support and pressure on Putin’s war machine to ensure Ukraine’s momentum on the battlefield is sustained into next winter.

The Defence Secretary also confirmed that Britain is taking command of the Multinational Force for Ukraine Headquarters (MNF-U). Major General Tom Bateman will assume command next month, in the rank of Lieutenant General, leading the multinational team responsible for coordinating support to Ukraine and helping prepare for the long-term regeneration of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the event of a peace deal.

Major General Bateman’s most recent role was as Standing Joint Force Commander, where he has been responsible for leading MNF-U planning on recovery and regeneration of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, working closely with counterparts in Ukraine, France, and nations in the MNF-U.

The Defence Secretary had met some of his counterparts during NATO today, including the US, France, Germany, Ukraine, Norway, Estonia, Denmark and Finland.

With Germany and Norway, the Defence Secretary agreed to closer cooperation on anti-submarine warfare in the High North and Atlantic. Germany, Norway and the UK operate modern anti-submarine warfare equipment including frigates and P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The UK is delivering on the Strategic Defence Review’s NATO-first policy, continuing to support Ukraine and investing in military capabilities to ensure our Armed Forces have what they need to fight now and in the future. Vital lessons from Ukraine, and how the UK can drive forward European security, are expected to be a central focus of the Defence Investment Plan, which will be published ahead of the NATO Summit.