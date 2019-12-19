£300m contract to improve access to business services

It will give users easier and more modern options to contact Defence Business Services on platforms using modern ways of working. This includes webchat internet access including via smartphones, to fit with the way people use technology today and in the future.

The contract, signed by Shared Services Connected Ltd, aims to fundamentally transform IT services for military personnel, reservists and veterans, to ensure they remain fully relevant and up-to-date.

This will be the biggest contract of its type in Europe, benefitting several million people in the UK.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Johnny Mercer said:

Providing our veterans and serving personnel with first-class pay and pension services is only right considering what they have done and continue to do every day for our country.

Aspects of IT transformation includes the development of smartphone accessible web pages, allowing users connect to services more directly, and Veterans in particular will benefit from an improved Veterans Portal.

The seven-year agreement is part of the Modernising Defence Programme, which is committed to driving innovation, improving agility and driving efficiencies across for those who work in defence.