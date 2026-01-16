£279 million investment to build new home for Army’s cyber regiment

Specialist facilities to be developed for Army’s cyber unit in Gloucestershire after £279 million contract signed.

Work will see the creation of 248 Single Living Accommodation rooms, in addition to 30 Service Family Accommodation homes.

Significant investment in local economy, with 92 jobs created, demonstrating defence as an engine for growth.

The £279 million contract, signed today, will see specialist modern facilities built for the Army’s cyber regiment.

The investment will provide new infrastructure at Duke of Gloucester Barracks in Gloucestershire for 13 Signal Regiment, who deliver defensive cyber operations for the Army. The work will include brand new technical and training buildings for personnel, as well as modern accommodation.

The new barracks will house the Army’s Cyber, Information and Security Operations Centre which will protect networks from cyber threats both at home and overseas on exercises and operations.

The Strategic Defence Review highlights how the cyber and electromagnetic domain are at the heart of modern warfare, following more than 90,000 attacks on the UK’s military networks from adversaries in the last two years alone. Delivering on the SDR, we are also creating a new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command to put the UK at the forefront of cyber operations.

Today’s contract will create 92 jobs, which will include opportunities for ex-military and 32 apprenticeships, with structured training programmes, helping boost defence as an engine for growth.

Awarded to the British company Bovis by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), the work will deliver:

Specialist technical accommodation and training facilities.

248 Single Living Accommodation bedspaces.

Additionally, 30 new Service Family Accommodation homes will be built, with additional refurbishment of existing military homes at the site.

Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, said:

Our Strategic Defence Review highlights how the cyber and electromagnetic domain are at the heart of modern warfare. We are making this significant investment to enhance the Army’s cyber capabilities while delivering an improved lived experience for Service Personnel, alongside new homes for Service Families. Creating dozens of jobs, the work will also back local industry and demonstrates defence as an engine for growth.

Construction will start in Summer 2027, with completion scheduled for Spring 2030, to support the Regiment’s move to the barracks.

The contract supports the local economy, businesses and communities with:

25% of spending going to businesses within 50 miles of the site.

25% of the on-site workforce employed locally.

40% of offsite manufacturing within 40 miles of the site.

25% of spending to go to small and medium enterprises.

The MOD is investing in modern, sustainable infrastructure designed to meet future operational requirements and enhance the lived experience of military personnel through its Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio.

Major General AJ Smith CBE, Director of Basing and Infrastructure and Senior Responsible Owner for the DEO Army Programme, said:

Investment in new infrastructure at Duke of Gloucester Barracks will enable the growth of the Army’s cyber capability and enhance operational readiness. This project is a great example of our ongoing effort to modernise our estate, improve the environments where our people live, work and train, and provide the facilities they need to carry out their vital roles for UK Defence.

Warren Webster, DIO MPP Programme Director – Army, said:

This contract award paves the way for some fantastic new infrastructure at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks, including new Single Living Accommodation rooms and brand new technical and training buildings for personnel. All told, it’s a significant improvement to the site which will benefit personnel.

