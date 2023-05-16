£173 million investment in hundreds of new homes for UK Armed Forces families

423 modern, energy efficient homes for Service families.

£173 million invested for Service families across the UK.

Armed Forces families to benefit from hundreds of new homes as part of a major housing procurement shake-up.

423 modern homes have been purchased for Service families across the UK in a £173 million deal, as part of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation’s (DIO) Capital Purchase Programme.

The Capital Purchase Programme (CPP) works in partnership with major developers to identify where there is a need for family accommodation and determine the best way of delivering high-quality, energy efficient homes for our Service families.

Replacing some of the MOD’s oldest housing stock and reducing the use of substitute accommodation, 310 brand new homes have been purchased in the last 12 months, in areas including Aldershot, Brize Norton, Lossiemouth and Portsmouth. All are due to be occupied by the end of 2023 and will have a minimum energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of B.

Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge said:

This announcement shows our commitment to delivering good quality homes for the men and women of our Armed Forces and their families. They perform an incredible role around the clock and rightly expect good quality accommodation. Offering modern, energy efficient homes which are good for the environment and great for their bills is the least we can do while we continue to improve our Service Accommodation across the UK.

DIO has also bought 113 homes that it previously held on long-term leases, to secure their tenure for future use and has agreed to purchase a further 176 new homes, all designed to be net-zero carbon in occupation, over the next three years to support Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire, at a cost of £78 million.

DIO Head of Accommodation, Air Commodore James Savage said:

I’m delighted with the progress the Capital Purchase Programme has made. It enables us to replace some of our poorest housing stock with modern, high-quality and energy-efficient homes fit for our Service families. We’re equally committed to improving our existing housing stock and the investment in our current homes has made a real difference too, with around 20% of homes receiving a significant upgrade.

Alongside the investment in new homes, DIO also invested £185 million last financial year in improving existing Service Family Accommodation, with around 20% of homes receiving an upgrade in the last 12 months. This includes a £73 million programme of works to improve the thermal efficiency of homes, which provided 600 homes with new boilers, 1,200 with new roofs, 1,740 with new doors and windows, and 900 with full external wall insulation.

Director Basing & Infrastructure, Major General Richard Clements CBE said: