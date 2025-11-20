100 new jobs created as drone factory opens in Swindon

More than 100 highly skilled jobs will be created in Wiltshire as the UK steps up its domestic manufacturing of drones.

STARK’s new manufacturing facility in Swindon marks a major expansion of the UK’s defence industrial base – creating more than 100 jobs in the first year including in software, electronics and aerospace engineering and helping to make Defence an engine for growth.

The purpose-built 40,000 sq ft factory, which was opened by the Minister for the Armed Forces Al Carns today, is STARK’s first production site outside Germany. It will begin manufacturing a range of AI-enabled uncrewed systems in the coming months.

The investment directly supports the government’s Strategic Defence Review, which set out the UK’s commitment to boosting sovereign production of uncrewed systems at pace and at scale. The Virtus loitering munition, which will be built in Swindon, has already been successfully deployed in Ukraine and can be assembled in just 10 minutes.

The opening reflects the growing defence partnership between the UK and Germany. Under the Trinity House Agreement, both nations are expanding industrial cooperation on next-generation battlefield technologies, from long-range strike weapons to autonomous systems. This will boost NATO’s collective security, whilst delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change through economic growth.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Al Carns MP, said:

This facility is the Strategic Defence Review in action — building UK industrial strength, creating over 100 skilled jobs, and ensuring we can produce the drones and munitions that modern conflict demands. One year on, our partnership with Germany through the Trinity House Agreement is already delivering real industrial cooperation and investment at home. This site will strengthen supply chains, accelerate innovation, and give the UK and our allies the edge to stay ahead of our adversaries.

The factory will be operational by 2026, where thousands of drones will be manufactured. This investment will put the UK at an advantage, with STARK systems equipped with UK and European warheads capable of destroying even heavily armoured vehicles, whilst costing a fraction of the price.

Managing Director of STARK UK, Mike Armstrong, said:

We are delighted to be opening our first factory in the UK - which will strengthen European supply chains, boost UK sovereign defence production, and support the shift toward affordable, scalable autonomous systems. With over a century of advanced manufacturing heritage and the presence of Army HQ and Air Command, Swindon is the ideal place to build the next generation of AI-enabled systems, shaped directly by feedback from operators in Ukraine. Our first UK site will create more than 100 highly skilled jobs in its first year and marks just the start of our investment journey in the UK, supporting the MOD, Ukraine and wider European partners.

National Armaments Director, Rupert Pearce, said:

This is exactly what the creation of NAD Group is all about – working seamlessly with international allies and industry to deliver cutting-edge capabilities faster whilst driving economic growth across the UK. STARK’s investment demonstrates how our partnership approach under the Trinity House Agreement strengthens sovereign capability, secures supply chains and creates highly skilled jobs. This facility will help ensure our armed forces have the battle-winning technology they need.

This new factory comes as figures show government investment in UK defence industries reached £31.7 billion last year, a real-terms increase of 6%, and follows the launch of the Defence Industrial Strategy which will make defence an engine for growth, ensuring investment is felt by communities across the UK through new jobs and rising incomes for working people.