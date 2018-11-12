News story
1 January 2019: Update to the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) fees
The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) fee structure changes on 1 January 2019.
Transmittal fee:
- £75
Search fee:
- £1,576
International fee:
- £1,037 for the first 30 sheets
- £12 for each sheet over 30
Restoration for restoration of priority
- £150
Reductions for e-filing
- £156: electronic filing (not being in character coded format)
- £234: electronic filing (being in character coded format)
Fees for preparation of priority document
- £20
Further information
Published 12 November 2018