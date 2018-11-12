News story

1 January 2019: Update to the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) fees

The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) fee structure changes on 1 January 2019.

Transmittal fee:

  • £75

Search fee:

  • £1,576

International fee:

  • £1,037 for the first 30 sheets
  • £12 for each sheet over 30

Restoration for restoration of priority

  • £150

Reductions for e-filing

  • £156: electronic filing (not being in character coded format)
  • £234: electronic filing (being in character coded format)

Fees for preparation of priority document

  • £20

