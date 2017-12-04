News story
1 January 2018: Update to the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) fees
The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) fee structure changed on 1 January 2018 and are as follows:
Transmittal fee:
- £75
Search fee:
- £1,660
International fee:
- £1,029 for the first 30 sheets
- £12 for each sheet over 30
Restoration for restoration of priority
- £150
Reductions for e-filing
- £155: electronic filing (not being in character coded format)
- £232: electronic filing (being in character coded format)
Fees for preparation of priority document
- £20
PCT forms
- PCT Request Form (RO/101)
- PCT Request Form (RO/101) - completed example
- PCT Demand Form (IPEA/401)
- PCT Power of Attorney (POA)
Further information
Published 4 December 2017
Last updated 1 January 2018 + full page history
- First published.