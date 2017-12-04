News story

1 January 2018: Update to the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) fees

The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) fee structure changed on 1 January 2018 and are as follows:

Transmittal fee:

  • £75

Search fee:

  • £1,660

International fee:

  • £1,029 for the first 30 sheets
  • £12 for each sheet over 30

Restoration for restoration of priority

  • £150

Reductions for e-filing

  • £155: electronic filing (not being in character coded format)
  • £232: electronic filing (being in character coded format)

Fees for preparation of priority document

  • £20

