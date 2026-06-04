Ministry of Defence confirms the deaths of Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson, Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher and Petty Officer Owen Green

Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson

Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson, 42, joined the RN as a Warfare (Pilot) Officer in Sep 2008 after studying for a Masters in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Bath and a brief spell as an accountant with Deloitte.

Selected for “Junglie” he gained his wings in Oct 2012 and served with 845 NAS flying the Sea King Mk4, which included flying in Norway, Jordan, Afghanistan and Embarked Operations. In 2015, he moved out of the cockpit to assume the role of CHF Air Safety Officer responsible for the whole force Air Safety practices and procedures, including risk management, culture and assurance. Returning to the cockpit in May 17, he attended the Qualified Helicopter Instructors course at RAF Shawbury. He remained at Shawbury on completion and instructed ab-initio helicopter pilots of all three Armed Services. Selected for promotion to Lieutenant Commander in 2020 he assumed the role of Senior Pilot of Sixty Sqn, where he delivered advanced helicopter training to RAF and Commando Helicopter Force Support Helicopter pilots and upgraded to an ‘A categorisation’ instructor. On completion in Mar 2023, he assumed the role of S02 Collective Training within the Joint Aviation Command. Responible for the translation of Defence Policy into Collective Training Objectives and Assurance of 1 Aviation Brigade Combat Team and Aviation Task Forces. The Air Appointments Selection Board selected him to convert on to the Commando Merlin helicopter before assuming the position of Operational Conversion Flight Commander on 846 NAS in Jul 25.

An utmost professional, his leadership of the Operational Conversion Flight was exemplary, and his loss is a huge blow to the Royal Navy, Force, and Squadron.

Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher

Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, 31, grew up in Virginia Water, Surrey. She attended Imperial College London to study for a Masters in Geology, graduating in 2016. Sporty and active from a young age, she competed for her regional Netball team, and represented England in Junior Lacrosse and Pole Vault. At university she joined the Officer Training Corps and University Air Squadron where she discovered a passion for flying.

On completion of her MSci, she became a geologist for British Petroleum for 2 years prior to commissioning into the Royal Navy in 2019. She represented Great Britain at the European Age Group Triathlon Championships in September 2021 whilst also completing Elementary Flying Training. During a break in flying training, she attended the All Arms Commando Course, becoming Britain’s only serving female Royal Navy Commando. Following this achievement, she worked as a Watch Keeper on Op ISOTROPE, the UK military’s response to the Channel Migrant Crisis. Her team were responsible for coordinating Naval assets to find, secure and recover vessels with the primary aim of preventing loss of life. She thoroughly enjoyed her initial flying training, with a particular interest in the tactical elements. This affirmed her want to fly the Merlin Mk4, joining 846 Naval Air Squadron in 2025.

Her death is a huge loss to the Royal Navy, Force, and Squadron. She has been an inspiration to countless people, particularly young women, encouraging them to achieve their dreams and it is clear that she had a very bright future as a Naval Aviator ahead of her.

Petty Officer Owen Green

Petty Officer Owen Green, 24, joined the Royal Navy in January 2022, beginning initial training at HMS Raleigh.

He demonstrated a consistently high level of professional competence and dedication throughout his career as an Aircrewman with 845 Naval Air Squadron. Following initial training at HMS Raleigh and advanced aircrew courses at RNAS Yeovilton, RAF Shawbury, and RNAS Culdrose, he rapidly progressed through the ranks, achieving Leading Hand status in September 2025 before achieving his Aircrewman Wings in June 2025. He successfully completed his embarked aviation qualification aboard HNLMS Johan De Witt in October 2025, reflecting his operational readiness and adaptability in multinational environments. He played a key role in major exercises such as Hades Warrior and Wyvern Tor 26, contributing to force tactical validation and operational preparedness. His deployment on Operation Clockwork 26 was particularly notable; he accumulated the highest-flying hours among his peers in demanding Arctic conditions, earning his Arctic environmental qualification and establishing himself as one of the squadron’s most experienced operators in extreme environments.

Throughout his service, he consistently demonstrated technical proficiency, operational effectiveness, and a commitment to continuous professional development, making a significant contribution to squadron capability and mission success.

Commander of Joint Aviation Command, Air Vice-Marshal Lee Turner RAF, said:

The loss of three deeply capable and professional aviators during the tragic incident yesterday is the cause of profound sadness across the Joint Aviation Command and the Commando Helicopter Force in particular. They will be greatly missed, and our thoughts are with the families and all those affected.

Commanding Officer of Commando Helicopter Force, Colonel Will Penkman, said:

It is a tragedy that we lost three members of the CHF family yesterday. Cherished members of the force with bright futures ahead of them, they were all highly committed professionals infused with the Junglie spirit of the force. Their loss leaves a terrible gap in our hearts and my thoughts go out to their family and friends who dearly loved them.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP, said: