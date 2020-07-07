Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Fusilier Sam Brownridge
It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence must announce the death of a soldier from The First Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.
Fusilier Sam Brownridge died of a non-battle injury while deployed on Operation Cabrit in Estonia on Sunday 05 July 2020.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.
Published 7 July 2020