Updating the government buying standards for food and catering services (GBSF)
Detail of outcome
The Department of Health and Social Care received 138 written responses to this public consultation, which ran for 12 weeks from 21 May 2019 to 13 August 2019.
The consultation sought views on the government’s proposals on updating the nutrition standards in the government buying standards for food and catering services (GBSF), so that they reflect the latest scientific nutritional evidence.
The published consultation response summarises the responses to the consultation and addresses the government’s response.
Further detail on the impact on equalities, rationale, costs and benefits can be found in the cost and benefits assessment and equalities impact assessment.
Original consultation
Consultation description
We’re seeking views on the updates to the GBSF nutrition standards.
The aim of the policy we’re proposing is to ensure healthier food and drink options are available across the public sector.
All central government departments and their agencies must comply with the GBSF, as well as prisons, the armed forces and the NHS.
Schools must follow the school food standards legislation but may also choose to use the GBSF too.
The wider public sector is encouraged to apply these standards.
These plans were announced as part of Childhood obesity: a plan for action, chapter 2.
Documents
Last updated 9 August 2021 + show all updates
-
In the consultation response and the assessment of the costs and benefits, removed '(and other savoury pre-packed meals)' from the sentence 'At least 75% of pre-packed sandwiches provided contains bread with at least 3g fibre per 100g.'
-
Added consultation response, assessment of the costs and benefits, and equalities assessment.
-
First published.