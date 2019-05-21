Updating the government buying standards for food and catering services (GBSF)

The Department of Health and Social Care received 138 written responses to this public consultation, which ran for 12 weeks from 21 May 2019 to 13 August 2019.

The consultation sought views on the government’s proposals on updating the nutrition standards in the government buying standards for food and catering services (GBSF), so that they reflect the latest scientific nutritional evidence.

The published consultation response summarises the responses to the consultation and addresses the government’s response.

Further detail on the impact on equalities, rationale, costs and benefits can be found in the cost and benefits assessment and equalities impact assessment.