Publication of figures on service leavers by geographical location.

Ministry of Defence
15 March 2021

A consultation to assess the need for published information on UK armed forces service leavers by geographic location. Responses to the questions by 11 April 2021.

Consultation description

We are currently assessing the requirement for summary figures showing the number of UK armed forces service leavers by geographical location (for example; local authority, parliamentary constituency) to be published. The figures would be based on the address given upon exit from the UK armed forces and would therefore give an indication of the number of new service leavers going into each area in each year.

We have put together several questions to help us understand whether there is a need for this information and, if so, what it would be used for. Provide as much detail as you can to support your response to ensure we are able to fully consider your view in our evaluation.

Complete all three sections and email responses to: Analysis-Health-PQ-FOI@mod.gov.uk stating ‘Service leavers consultation’ in the subject by 11 April 2021.

Section 1: Consultation questions (open document version)

Section 1: Consultation questions

Section 2: About you (open document version)

Section 2: About you

Section 3: Consent (open document version)

Section 3: Consent

Email to:

Analysis-Health-PQ-FOI@mod.gov.uk

