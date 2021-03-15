Publication of figures on service leavers by geographical location.

We are currently assessing the requirement for summary figures showing the number of UK armed forces service leavers by geographical location (for example; local authority, parliamentary constituency) to be published. The figures would be based on the address given upon exit from the UK armed forces and would therefore give an indication of the number of new service leavers going into each area in each year.

We have put together several questions to help us understand whether there is a need for this information and, if so, what it would be used for. Provide as much detail as you can to support your response to ensure we are able to fully consider your view in our evaluation.

Complete all three sections and email responses to: Analysis-Health-PQ-FOI@mod.gov.uk stating ‘Service leavers consultation’ in the subject by 11 April 2021.