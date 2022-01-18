Open consultation

Protection of evidence obtained during Defence Safety Authority convened service inquiries

Defence Safety Authority and Ministry of Defence
18 January 2022

A Defence Safety Authority (DSA) consultation seeking views on potential legislation to amend the Armed Forces (Service Inquiries) Regulations 2008 to provide protection to evidence obtained during DSA Service Inquiries.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

DSA will undertake a consultation on the proposal to provide statutory protections to certain evidence obtained during DSA Service Inquiries, in order to bring Defence safety investigations in line with the principles of the legal protections currently afforded to the evidence gathered during civilian safety investigations.

The consultation sets out the proposals in sufficient detail to inform those individuals or organisations who may wish to comment, so that they are able to contribute by giving their views on the proposal. We would welcome views from any interested individuals or organisations.

Protection of evidence obtained during Defence Safety Authority convened service inquiries

PDF, 301 KB, 35 pages

Protection of evidence obtained during Defence Safety Authority convened service inquiries - response form

ODT, 20.3 KB

DSA-HQ-Comms1a@mod.gov.uk

DSA Secretariat
Level 0 Wing 1 #5004 Juniper Building
MOD Abbey Wood (North)
Bristol
BS34 8QW
United Kingdom

