Protection of evidence obtained during Defence Safety Authority convened service inquiries
Consultation description
DSA will undertake a consultation on the proposal to provide statutory protections to certain evidence obtained during DSA Service Inquiries, in order to bring Defence safety investigations in line with the principles of the legal protections currently afforded to the evidence gathered during civilian safety investigations.
The consultation sets out the proposals in sufficient detail to inform those individuals or organisations who may wish to comment, so that they are able to contribute by giving their views on the proposal. We would welcome views from any interested individuals or organisations.
