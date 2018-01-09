Proposed revision of the content and layout of the Official Statistic on 'MOD health and safety statistics: annual summary and trends over time 2011/12 to 2016/17'

Defence Statistics are proposing a change to the content of the Official Statistic ‘’MOD health and safety statistics: annual summary and trends over time’. The current Official Statistic is large in size (60 page report) and repetitive. By adapting the official statistic we aim to focus on the key messages within the main body of the report meeting the majority of user needs and provide more detail in the background tables for people who require them.

The change in the content of the Official Statistic with also enable easier comparisons with the UK population and other industries for example the numbers produced within the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) publication.

Ways to respond

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:

By email to: defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.uk

By post to:

Defence Statistics (Health)

Ministry of Defence

Oak 0 West, #6028

Abbey Wood North

Bristol

BS34 8JH



When sending your comments please include contact details (your name and either e mail address, postal address or telephone number) so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.

If there are any issues experienced when using the above email address please forward any comments to: defstrat-stat-wds-pubs@mod.uk