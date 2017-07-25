Consultation outcome
Proposed removal of the expenditure with UK industry and commerce table from MOD's trade industry and contracts statistical bulletin
Download the full outcome
Detail of outcome
The outcome of this consultation is available in the document above.
Original consultation
This consultation ran from
to
Summary
We are now seeking external users’ views on proposed changes to the trade industry and contracts statistical bulletin.
Consultation description
The MOD currently publishes a table showing defence expenditure in the UK by industry group in two different publications. We are now seeking external users’ views on some options for reducing the level of duplication in these publications.
Further information, reasons for the proposed changes and potential options can be found in the consultation document.
Ways to respond
If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:
By email to: DefStrat-Stat-ESES-PQFOI@mod.gov.uk
By post to:
Defence Economics (Defence Expenditure Analysis)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH
Documents
Document information
Published: 25 July 2017
Updated: 30 August 2017
- Added final outcome of consultation.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence