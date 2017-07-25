Consultation outcome

Proposed removal of the expenditure with UK industry and commerce table from MOD's trade industry and contracts statistical bulletin

Ministry of Defence
25 July 2017
30 August 2017
Consultation outcome on the proposed removal of the expenditure with UK industry and commerce table from MOD's trade industry and contracts statistical bulletin

The outcome of this consultation is available in the document above.

Summary

We are now seeking external users' views on proposed changes to the trade industry and contracts statistical bulletin.

Consultation description

The MOD currently publishes a table showing defence expenditure in the UK by industry group in two different publications. We are now seeking external users' views on some options for reducing the level of duplication in these publications.

Further information, reasons for the proposed changes and potential options can be found in the consultation document.

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:

By email to: DefStrat-Stat-ESES-PQFOI@mod.gov.uk

By post to:

Defence Economics (Defence Expenditure Analysis)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH

Proposed removal of the expenditure with UK industry and commerce table from the MOD's trade industry and contracts statistical bulletin

Published: 25 July 2017

Updated: 30 August 2017

From: Ministry of Defence