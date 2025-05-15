Proposed reduction in the frequency of Official Statistics: Forces Help to Buy Scheme

The Forces Help to Buy scheme was launched in April 2014. On 19 December 2022, it was announced that from the 1 January 2023 the Forces Help to Buy Scheme would become an enduring policy.

Reasons for proposed change

Now the scheme is an ongoing enduring policy there is no longer a requirement to publish the statistics quarterly. We intend to release the statistics annually to maintain transparency on the use of the scheme. The quarterly statistics will be retained and published on an annual basis to maintain quarterly trends.

Timings

The consultation will run for 6 weeks from Thursday 15 May 2025. This consultation complies with the government’s Code of Practice on Consultations. All responses will be taken into consideration on how to proceed, however, if there are no objections during the consultation period the publication of this report will reduce to annual frequency, being released in approximately June of each calendar year to reflect the previous financial year.

Responding to the consultation

We invite the feedback of our external data users and are keen to understand what impact the reduction in frequency of this report will have on you.

How to respond

If you have any comments on the proposed cessation of this report, please email them to: Analysis-Publications@mod.gov.uk by 26 June 2025, stating ‘Forces Help to Buy consultation’ in the subject .

When sending your comments, please include contact details (your name and either email address, postal address or telephone number) so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.

If there are any issues experienced when using the above email address please forward any comments to: Analysis-PQ-FOI@mod.gov.uk

Consultation outcome

To support transparency in our decision-making process, a summary of the responses to this consultation will be made public. No names of individuals or organisations who respond to the consultation will be published.