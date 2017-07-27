Proposed reduction in scope of the tri-service families continuous attitude survey report

The tri-service families continuous attitude survey is an annual survey used by the single services, central MOD teams and certain external organisations to inform the development of policy and measure the impact of decisions affecting armed forces families. The survey is a key strategic survey and is one of the main ways the MOD gathers information on the views and experiences of armed forces families.

Since 2015, the main survey report has included a chapter on the ‘impact of mobility’ which compares results for families who moved for service reasons against families who did not move. The MOD is proposing to reduce the scope of the survey report post 2017 by removing the tables on the impact of mobility for a number of reasons. Please see the consultation document for further details.

Ways to respond

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:

By email to: defstrat-stat-wds-surveys@mod.uk

By post to: