Proposed reduction in scope of the tri-service families continuous attitude survey report

There were two responses to the consultation from the RAF and Naval Families Federations. Following discussion, the decision has been made to continue publishing a reduced number of mobility tables and cease publication of Officer/Other Rank breakdowns as part of the mobility tables. More details and a summary of feedback are provided in the outcome document.
We are now seeking external users’ views on reducing the scope of tri-service families continuous attitude survey report.
The tri-service families continuous attitude survey is an annual survey used by the single services, central MOD teams and certain external organisations to inform the development of policy and measure the impact of decisions affecting armed forces families. The survey is a key strategic survey and is one of the main ways the MOD gathers information on the views and experiences of armed forces families.
Since 2015, the main survey report has included a chapter on the ‘impact of mobility’ which compares results for families who moved for service reasons against families who did not move. The MOD is proposing to reduce the scope of the survey report post 2017 by removing the tables on the impact of mobility for a number of reasons. Please see the consultation document for further details.
By email to: defstrat-stat-wds-surveys@mod.uk
Defence Statistics (Surveys)
Ministry of Defence
Main Building
Horse Guards Avenue
London
SW1A 2HB
From: Ministry of Defence