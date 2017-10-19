Open consultation
Proposed reduction in frequency of the Forces Help to Buy Official Statistic
We are seeking external users’ views on reducing the frequency of the of the Forces Help to Buy Official Statistic.
This is a monthly publication that provides statistics on the number of applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) Scheme since its launch in April 2014.
If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:
By email to: defstrat-stat-wds-pubs@mod.gov.uk
By post to:
Defence Statistics (WDS)
Ministry of Defence,
Main Building,
Floor 3 Zone M,
Whitehall,
London,
SW1A 2HB
Published: 19 October 2017
From: Ministry of Defence