Proposed reduction in frequency of the Forces Help to Buy Official Statistic

Ministry of Defence
19 October 2017

We are seeking external users’ views on reducing the frequency of the of the Forces Help to Buy Official Statistic.

This is a monthly publication that provides statistics on the number of applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) Scheme since its launch in April 2014.

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:

By email to: defstrat-stat-wds-pubs@mod.gov.uk

By post to:

Defence Statistics (WDS)
Ministry of Defence,
Main Building,
Floor 3 Zone M,
Whitehall,
London,
SW1A 2HB

Consultation document

PDF, 115KB, 2 pages

