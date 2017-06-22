Consultation outcome

Proposed reduction in frequency of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme National Statistics publication

Ministry of Defence
22 June 2017
30 August 2017, see all updates
Consultation outcome on the proposed reduction in frequency of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme National Statistics publication

The outcome for the consultation is available in the document above.

Summary

We are now seeking external users’ views on reducing the frequency and reducing the content of this publication.

Consultation description

This bi-annual bulletin provides summary statistics on claims and awards made under the Armed Forces and Reserve Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS), paying compensation for injury, illness or death caused by Service.

Defence Statistics is proposing to reduce the frequency of this National Statistic from bi-annual to annual and remove all tables referring to quarterly information.

Further details about the proposed changes can be found in the consultation document.

By email to: defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.uk

If there are any issues experienced when using the above email address please forward any comments to: defstrat-stat-wds-pubs@mod.uk

By post to:

Defence Statistics (Health)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH

When sending your comments please include contact details (your name and either e mail address, postal address or telephone number) so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.

Consultation document

Published: 22 June 2017

Updated: 30 August 2017

From: Ministry of Defence