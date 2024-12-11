Proposed changes to the availability of puberty blockers for under 18s

On behalf of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and the Minister of Health for Northern Ireland, the department consulted with representative groups likely to be affected by the proposed order, as well as the independent Commission on Human Medicines for their expert view, in line with legislative requirements.

The consultation received responses from 51 of the 120 organisations to which the consultation was sent, resulting in a response rate of 42.5%.

This document summarises the responses (in order of the questions posed in the consultation) and the recommendations from the Commission on Human Medicines. It also provides the response from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and the Minister of Health for Northern Ireland.

Ministers have decided to introduce an indefinite order. The Medicines (Gonadotrophin-Releasing Hormone Analogues) (Restrictions on Private Sales and Supplies) Order 2024 will come into force on 1 January 2025 as the current emergency order expires.

A full impact assessment has been published with this order.