Proposed cessation of the UK armed forces mental health mid-year report and production of episode tables in the UK armed forces mental health annual summary

Defence Statistics are proposing to cease production of the UK armed forces mental health mid-year report Official Statistic.

In addition Defence Statistics also propose to cease production of the ‘Episode tables’ found in the separate excel file of the ‘UK armed forces mental health: annual summary and trends over time’ Official Statistic.

The cessation of the production of the UK armed forces mental health mid-year report has been proposed for the following reasons:

following the release of the mid-year report, there have been no FOI requests or requests for further information related to the report, this in is contrast to the annual report which has more web hits, interest and media articles generated following its release in June; the cessation of reporting would allow for the development of additional analyses on mental health to improve the evidence base available

as data is presented quarterly it is difficult to interpret findings because the numbers are subject to variation over time

The cessation of the production of the ‘Episode tables’ has been proposed in order to save resources due to the lengthy production process. Recent Freedom of Information requests, Parliamentary Questions and internal MOD requests are showing interest lies with the number of people seen at MOD DCMHs and in-patient providers not the episodes of care.

Further details about these changes can be found in the consultation document.

Ways to respond

By email to: defstrat-stat-Health-pq-foi@mod.uk

If there are any issues experienced when using the above email address please forward any comments to: defstrat-stat-wds-pubs@mod.uk

By post to:

Defence Statistics (Health)

Ministry of Defence

Oak 0 West, #6028

Abbey Wood North

Bristol

BS34 8JH



When sending your comments please include your name and either an email address, postal address or telephone number so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.