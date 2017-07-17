Proposed cessation of the MOD’s vehicle and aircraft holdings within the scope of the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty

This is an annual publication which provides information on equipment holdings (vehicles, artillery and aircraft) of the UK, and other nations, within the scope of the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty (CFE).

We are proposing to cease production of this publication for a number of reasons which are outlined in the consultation document.

Ways to respond

If you have any comments on the proposed changes, these can be submitted by either email or post:

By email to: DefStrat-Stat-WDS-Pubs@mod.uk

By post to: