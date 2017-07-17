Consultation outcome
Proposed cessation of the MOD’s vehicle and aircraft holdings within the scope of the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty
The outcome of this consultation is available in the document above.
Original consultation
Summary
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) currently publishes the Vehicles and Aircraft Holdings within the scope of the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty statistical publication on an annual basis. We are now seeking external users’ views on ceasing publication of this report.
Consultation description
This is an annual publication which provides information on equipment holdings (vehicles, artillery and aircraft) of the UK, and other nations, within the scope of the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty (CFE).
We are proposing to cease production of this publication for a number of reasons which are outlined in the consultation document.
Ways to respond
If you have any comments on the proposed changes, these can be submitted by either email or post:
By email to: DefStrat-Stat-WDS-Pubs@mod.uk
By post to:
Defence Statistics (WDS)
Ministry of Defence
Floor 3 Zone M
Main Building
Horse Guards Avenue
London, SW1A 2HB.
Published: 17 July 2017
Updated: 30 August 2017
From: Ministry of Defence