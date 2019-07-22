Open consultation
Legal protections for armed forces personnel and Veterans serving in operations outside the United Kingdom
Consultation description
We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to our armed forces, who perform exceptional feats in incredibly difficult circumstances to protect this country.
This government is strongly opposed to our armed forces personnel and veterans being subject to repeated investigations in connection with historical operations committed in the course of duty outside the UK, many years after the events in question.
On 21 May 2019, the Secretary of State for Defence announced her plans to take forward work to address this important issue, including this public consultation on proposed measures which we believe can be enacted in a manner which is consistent with our obligations under domestic and international law, while providing genuine benefits to our personnel.
Documents
Ways to respond
or
Email to:
LegalProtectionsReview@mod.gov.uk
Write to:
Legal Protections Review Team
Armed Forces Personnel Policy
6th Floor, Zone N
Ministry of Defence Main Building
Whitehall
LONDON
SW1A 2HB