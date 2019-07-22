Open consultation

Legal protections for armed forces personnel and Veterans serving in operations outside the United Kingdom

Published 22 July 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence

Summary

We invite you to share your views on proposals for measures to provide legal protections for armed forces personnel and veterans serving in operations outside the UK.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to our armed forces, who perform exceptional feats in incredibly difficult circumstances to protect this country.

This government is strongly opposed to our armed forces personnel and veterans being subject to repeated investigations in connection with historical operations committed in the course of duty outside the UK, many years after the events in question.

On 21 May 2019, the Secretary of State for Defence announced her plans to take forward work to address this important issue, including this public consultation on proposed measures which we believe can be enacted in a manner which is consistent with our obligations under domestic and international law, while providing genuine benefits to our personnel.

Documents

Legal protections for armed forces personnel and veterans serving in operations outside the United Kingdom consultation paper

PDF, 289KB, 22 pages

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Email to:

LegalProtectionsReview@mod.gov.uk

Write to:

Legal Protections Review Team
Armed Forces Personnel Policy
6th Floor, Zone N
Ministry of Defence Main Building
Whitehall
LONDON
SW1A 2HB

Published 22 July 2019