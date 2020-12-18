Open consultation

Gurkha Pension Scheme: Consultation on implementing the 7th Central Pay Commission

Published 18 December 2020
Ministry of Defence

The aim of this public consultation is to seek the views of Gurkha Pension Scheme (GPS) members on various proposals for implementing the recommendations of the Indian Government’s 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) in the GPS.

The consultation sets out the options in sufficient detail to inform those affected so that they are able to contribute to the decision-making process. We would welcome views from any interested individuals or organisations, GPS scheme members, veterans, regimental and veterans’ groups, charities and any others with an interest in these matters. The responses to the consultation will inform a fresh decision on the implementation of the 7th CPC to be made by ministers, after careful consideration of all views and supporting evidence received. The closing date for the consultation is 12 March 2021.

Gurkha Pension Scheme: implementing the 7th CPC

PDF, 527KB, 41 pages

Papers relating to the 1999 ministerial examination of Gurkha pensions and gratuities

PDF, 1.87MB, 10 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
