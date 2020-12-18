Gurkha Pension Scheme: Consultation on implementing the 7th Central Pay Commission

The consultation sets out the options in sufficient detail to inform those affected so that they are able to contribute to the decision-making process. We would welcome views from any interested individuals or organisations, GPS scheme members, veterans, regimental and veterans’ groups, charities and any others with an interest in these matters. The responses to the consultation will inform a fresh decision on the implementation of the 7th CPC to be made by ministers, after careful consideration of all views and supporting evidence received. The closing date for the consultation is 12 March 2021.