Open consultation

Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS) Offset Written Consultation

From:
Ministry of Defence and Luke Pollard MP
Published
23 October 2025

Summary

This consultation seeks input on three questions on key aspects of offset policies. The policies support the Defence Industrial Strategy commitment to explore measures to support UK-based businesses.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The DIS recognised that we have seen offsets work effectively to achieve secondary benefits from defence procurement spend in other countries.

It also recognised there are both benefits and risks to an offset regime and that this policy must be explored and developed in partnership with the defence sector.

The Ministry of Defence is launching a consultation to seek expert views to further inform development of a possible UK offset policy.

Documents

Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS) Offset Written Consultation

HTML

Ways to respond

Email to:

spodise-dis@mod.gov.uk

Updates to this page

Published 23 October 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page