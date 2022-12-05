Open consultation

Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000, Indefinite Section 28 Direction five-year review (2022)

Ministry of Defence
5 December 2022

A five-year review of Ministry of Defence sites which apply Indefinite Direction under Section 28 of the Countryside and Rights of Way Act (CROW) 2000.

Consultation description

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is undertaking a review of Ministry of Defence (MOD) sites which use an Indefinite Direction under Section 28 of the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000 (‘the Act’) to exclude open access designation for the purposes of defence or national security.

The following documents identify each MOD site covered by a section 28 Direction, along with the associated justification for the ongoing requirement.

All representations, observations or comments are to be sent:

  • by email to DIOTS-ACCESS@mod.gov.uk
  • by post to DIO Senior Public Access and Recreation Advisor, Bdg 88 – Westdown Camp, Tilshead, Wiltshire, SP3 4RS

Additional information about the Section 28 review

Hamworthy s28 map

PDF, 1.45 MB, 1 page

Hamworthy direction justification form

PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

Predannack s28 map

PDF, 1.85 MB, 1 page

Predannack direction justification form

PDF, 26.6 KB, 2 pages

Yoxter s28 map

PDF, 1.64 MB, 1 page

Yoxter direction justification form

PDF, 71.7 KB, 2 pages

Willsworthy s28 map

PDF, 1.88 MB, 1 page

Willsworthy direction justification form

PDF, 67.3 KB, 2 pages

West Moors s28 map

PDF, 1.25 MB, 1 page

West Moors direction justification form

PDF, 58 KB, 2 pages

Upton Scudamore s28 map

PDF, 1.05 MB, 1 page

Upton Scudamore direction justification form

PDF, 68.5 KB, 2 pages

Millpool range direction justification form

PDF, 59.3 KB, 2 pages

Millpool range direction justification form

PDF, 3.15 MB, 1 page

Pippingford Park s28 map

PDF, 1.9 MB, 1 page

Pippingford Park direction justification form

PDF, 97.4 KB, 2 pages

Ash range s28 map

PDF, 1.14 MB, 1 page

Ash ranges direction justification form

PDF, 59 KB, 2 pages

East Kent dry training area direction justification form

PDF, 110 KB, 2 pages

East Kent dry training area: the Old Vicarage s28 map

PDF, 1.12 MB, 1 page

East Kent dry training area: Sunnyhill s28 map

PDF, 1.25 MB, 1 page

East Kent dry training area: Scotland Common s28 map

PDF, 1.63 MB, 1 page

East Kent dry training area: Lydden s28 map

PDF, 1.14 MB, 1 page

East Kent dry training area: Cold Blow s28 map

PDF, 1.32 MB, 1 page

East Kent dry training area: Boyington s28 map

PDF, 1 MB, 1 page

East Kent dry training area: Arpinge s28 map

PDF, 1.21 MB, 1 page

Bowes Moor s28 map

PDF, 1020 KB, 1 page

Bowes Moor direction justification form

PDF, 64.5 KB, 2 pages

Battle Hill s28 map

PDF, 941 KB, 1 page

Battle Hull direction justification form

PDF, 101 KB, 2 pages

Spadeadam s28 map

PDF, 1.54 MB, 1 page

Spadeadam direction justification form

PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Feldom range s28 map

PDF, 1.13 MB, 1 page

Feldom range direction justification form

PDF, 109 KB, 2 pages

Woodbridge s28 map

PDF, 1.7 MB, 1 page

Woodbridge direction justification form

PDF, 59.2 KB, 2 pages

Stanford Northern Extension s28 map

PDF, 790 KB, 1 page

Stanford Northern Extension direction justification form

PDF, 96.3 KB, 2 pages

Stanford Grimes Graves s28 map

PDF, 874 KB, 1 page

Stanford Grimes Graves direction justification form

PDF, 108 KB, 2 pages

Stanford Bridgham Heath s28 map

PDF, 1.55 MB, 1 page

Stanford Bridgham Heath direction justification form

PDF, 106 KB, 2 pages

Stanford Barnham s28 map

PDF, 1020 KB, 1 page

Stanford Barnham direction justification form

PDF, 63.6 KB, 2 pages

DIOTS-ACCESS@mod.gov.uk

DIO Senior Public Access and Recreation Advisor, Bdg 88
Westdown Camp, Tilshead, Wiltshire, SP3 4RS

Published 5 December 2022