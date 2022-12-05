Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000, Indefinite Section 28 Direction five-year review (2022)
Consultation description
The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is undertaking a review of Ministry of Defence (MOD) sites which use an Indefinite Direction under Section 28 of the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000 (‘the Act’) to exclude open access designation for the purposes of defence or national security.
The following documents identify each MOD site covered by a section 28 Direction, along with the associated justification for the ongoing requirement.
Ways to respond
All representations, observations or comments are to be sent:
- by email to DIOTS-ACCESS@mod.gov.uk
- by post to DIO Senior Public Access and Recreation Advisor, Bdg 88 – Westdown Camp, Tilshead, Wiltshire, SP3 4RS
