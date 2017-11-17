Consultation outcome

Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000, Indefinite Section 28 Direction 5 year review (2017)

Published 20 November 2017
Last updated 3 August 2018 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence
Following the consultation it was established that all 19 sites will have their Section 28 Direction reinstated for another 5 years.

Summary

A 5 year review of sites at which the Ministry of Defence uses an Indefinite Direction under Section 28 of the Countryside and Rights of Way Act (CROW) 2000.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is undertaking a review of sites at which the Ministry of Defence (MOD) use an Indefinite Direction under Section 28 of the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000 (‘the Act’).

All representations, observations or comments are to be sent by email to DIOSEE-EPSESCAccess@mod.uk

Additional information about the Section 28 review

Consultation document

Consultation document

Aldershot Training Area: Ash ranges review form

PDF, 12.4KB, 2 pages

Ash Ranges s28 map

Ash Ranges s28 map

Barnham Training Area review form

PDF, 11.6KB, 2 pages

RAF Barnham s28 map

RAF Barnham s28 map

Battle Hill Range, Catterick review form

PDF, 11.3KB, 2 pages

Battle Hill s28 map

Battle Hill s28 map

Bowes Moor (Defence Fuel Group) review form

PDF, 10.1KB, 2 pages

Bowes s28 map

Bowes s28 map

East Kent Dry Training Area review form

PDF, 12KB, 2 pages

Arpinge Area s28 map (East Kent)

PDF, 591KB, 1 page

Boyington Court Area s28 map (East Kent)

PDF, 462KB, 1 page

Cold Blow Area s28 map (East Kent)

PDF, 619KB, 1 page

Lydden Area s28 map (East Kent)

PDF, 577KB, 1 page

The Old Vicarage s28 map (East Kent)

PDF, 538KB, 1 page

Scotland Common s28 map (East Kent)

PDF, 697KB, 1 page

Sunnyhill Area s28 map (East Kent)

PDF, 636KB, 1 page

Feldom Ranges, Catterick review form

PDF, 11KB, 2 pages

Feldom s28 map

Feldom s28 map

Mill Pool Range review form

Mill Pool Range review form

Mill Pool s28 map

Mill Pool s28 map

Pippingford Park Dry Training Area review form

PDF, 11.3KB, 2 pages

Pippingford Park s28 map

Pippingford Park s28 map

Poole, Hamworthy review form

Poole, Hamworthy review form

Hamworthy s28 map

Hamworthy s28 map

Predannack Airfield, RNAS Culdrose review form

PDF, 12.3KB, 2 pages

Predannack Airfield s28 map

Predannack Airfield s28 map

Salisbury Plain: Upton Scudamore review form

PDF, 11.4KB, 2 pages

Upton Scudamore s28 map

Upton Scudamore s28 map

Spadeadam (RAF Spadeadam) review form

PDF, 11.7KB, 2 pages

RAF Spadeadam s28 map

RAF Spadeadam s28 map

Stanford Training Area (STANTA): Grimes Grave review form

PDF, 11.3KB, 2 pages

Stanford Grimes Area s28 map

PDF, 448KB, 1 page

Stanford Training Area (STANTA): Bridgham Heath (Z) review form

PDF, 11.2KB, 2 pages

Stanford Training Area Bridgeham Heath s28 map

PDF, 533KB, 1 page

Stanford Training Area (STANTA): Northern Extension review form

PDF, 11KB, 2 pages

Stanford Northern Extension s28 map

PDF, 330KB, 1 page

West Moors (Logistics Services West Moors) review form

PDF, 9.89KB, 2 pages

West Moors s28 map

West Moors s28 map

Willsworthy Range, Dartmoor Training Area review form

PDF, 11.8KB, 2 pages

Willsworthy s28 map

Willsworthy s28 map

Woodbridge Army Airfield review form

PDF, 11.4KB, 2 pages

Woodbridge Airfield s28 map

Woodbridge Airfield s28 map

Yoxter Training Area and Range review form

PDF, 11.3KB, 2 pages

Yoxter s28 map

Yoxter s28 map

