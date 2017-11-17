Consultation outcome
Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000, Indefinite Section 28 Direction 5 year review (2017)
Detail of outcome
Following the consultation it was established that all 19 sites will have their Section 28 Direction reinstated for another 5 years.
Original consultation
Consultation description
The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is undertaking a review of sites at which the Ministry of Defence (MOD) use an Indefinite Direction under Section 28 of the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000 (‘the Act’).
Ways to respond
All representations, observations or comments are to be sent by email to DIOSEE-EPSESCAccess@mod.uk
Documents
Published 20 November 2017
Last updated 3 August 2018 + show all updates
- Updated the final outcome.
- First published.