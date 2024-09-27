Open consultation

Consultation on the Ministry of Defence's approach to safeguarding the Eskdalemuir Seismological Array

Ministry of Defence
27 September 2024

Summary

This consultation seeks views on the Ministry of Defence’s proposals regarding its approach to safeguarding the Eskdalemuir Seismological Array.

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on the Ministry of Defence’s (“MOD”) proposals regarding its approach to safeguarding the Eskdalemuir Seismological Array (“the Array”) in respect of windfarm development in the Eskdalemuir Consultation Zone.

Consultation on the Ministry of Defence's approach to safeguarding the Eskdalemuir Seismological Array

HTML

Email to:

DIOEstates-EskdalemuirArray@mod.gov.uk

Safeguarding team, Defence Infrastructure Organisation, St George’s House, DMS Whittington, Lichfield, Staffordshire, WS14 9PY

Published 27 September 2024

